As the hype builds for a new season, we will be counting down the NBA’s 50 best players for 2018-19.

Rankings are based on projected performance during the 2018-19 campaign. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Brandon Ingram

Team Lakers
Position SF
Years of Experience 2
Position Rank 10
Best Moment of Last Season Hitting the game-winner against the Sixers on Dec. 7, 2017

Entering his third season in the League, it’s easy to forget that Brandon Ingram just turned 21 this month. Capable of doing a bit of everything on the court, including run the point at times, Ingram is poised for another big leap.

Carmelo Anthony

Team Rockets
Position SF
Years of Experience 15
Position Rank 9
Best Moment of Last Season "Ay P, they say I gotta come off the bench"

There’s no dancing around the fact that Carmelo Anthony had the worst statistical season of his career last year. But the veteran forward is still a bucket. If Houston is to seriously contend for a title, Melo needs to be very effective in his role.

Kyle Kuzma

Team Lakers
Position PF
Years of Experience 1
Position Rank 6
Best Moment of Last Season Pulling up to Staples Center in a Nick Van Exel jersey

He may come off the bench to make room for King James, but Kyle Kuzma will still play an integral role for the Lakers this season. The First Team All-Rookie selection will continue to be a major source of buckets during his sophomore campaign.

Lou Williams

Team Clippers
Position SG
Years of Experience 13
Position Rank 9
Best Moment of Last Season Dropping a 50-piece on the Warriors on Jan. 10, 2018

The personification of a walking bucket, Lou Williams is coming off the best season of his career. Rewarded with a three-year, $24 million extension, Lou has found a home in L.A.

DeAndre Jordan

Team Mavericks
Position C
Years of Experience 10
Position Rank 12
Best Moment of Last Season Putting up 30 points and 13 rebounds against the Celtics on Feb. 14, 2018

After backing out of a verbal agreement with Dallas three years ago, DeAndre Jordan will finally be donning a Mavs jersey. The 30-year-old is still one of the best rebounders and pick-and-roll bigs in the game.

Aaron Gordon

Team Magic
Position PF
Years of Experience 4
Position Rank 5
Best Moment of Last Season Pouring in 41 points and 14 rebounds against the Nets on Oct. 24, 2017

Fresh off signing an $80 million deal with Orlando, Aaron Gordon will be counted on to lead the rebuilding Magic. A versatile, two-way player, AG has the tools to become an All-Star this season.

Khris Middleton

Team Bucks
Position SF
Years of Experience 6
Position Rank 8
Best Moment of Last Season Nailing the game-tying buzzer beater against the Celtics in the playoffs

One of the game’s most underrated wings, Khris Middleton has returned to full strength after tearing his hamstring two years ago. An-efficient scorer from everywhere on the court, Middleton really does it all with little fanfare.

Clint Capela

Team Rockets
Position C
Years of Experience 4
Position Rank 11
Best Moment of Last Season Debuting the "Wakanda Forever" jersey in the Western Conference Finals

Less than four years ago, Clint Capela was spending extended stints in the G League. This summer, he agreed to a $90 million deal. Capela should remain one of the League’s elite bigs for years to come.

Marc Gasol

Team Grizzlies
Position C
Years of Experience 10
Position Rank 10
Best Moment of Last Season Dropping 34 points and 14 rebounds against the Warriors on Oct. 21, 2017

One of the most skilled players in the League, not just at his position, Marc Gasol endured perhaps the most challenging season of his career last year. Will he ask for a change of scenery as he enters the final chapter of his career?

Jaylen Brown

Team Boston Celtics
Position SG
Years of Experience 2
Position Rank 8
Best Moment of Last Season Postering Kristaps

With both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward out in the playoffs, Jaylen Brown averaged 18.0 ppg as the Celtics came just a game short of reaching the Finals. An excellent slasher capable of spacing the floor and locking down on defense, Brown is an integral part of Boston’s future.

#40-31 COMING SOON