As the hype builds for a new season, we will be counting down the NBA’s 50 best players for 2018-19.
Rankings are based on projected performance during the 2018-19 campaign. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!
Brandon Ingram
Entering his third season in the League, it’s easy to forget that Brandon Ingram just turned 21 this month. Capable of doing a bit of everything on the court, including run the point at times, Ingram is poised for another big leap.
Carmelo Anthony
There’s no dancing around the fact that Carmelo Anthony had the worst statistical season of his career last year. But the veteran forward is still a bucket. If Houston is to seriously contend for a title, Melo needs to be very effective in his role.
Kyle Kuzma
He may come off the bench to make room for King James, but Kyle Kuzma will still play an integral role for the Lakers this season. The First Team All-Rookie selection will continue to be a major source of buckets during his sophomore campaign.
Lou Williams
The personification of a walking bucket, Lou Williams is coming off the best season of his career. Rewarded with a three-year, $24 million extension, Lou has found a home in L.A.
DeAndre Jordan
After backing out of a verbal agreement with Dallas three years ago, DeAndre Jordan will finally be donning a Mavs jersey. The 30-year-old is still one of the best rebounders and pick-and-roll bigs in the game.
Aaron Gordon
Fresh off signing an $80 million deal with Orlando, Aaron Gordon will be counted on to lead the rebuilding Magic. A versatile, two-way player, AG has the tools to become an All-Star this season.
Khris Middleton
One of the game’s most underrated wings, Khris Middleton has returned to full strength after tearing his hamstring two years ago. An-efficient scorer from everywhere on the court, Middleton really does it all with little fanfare.
Clint Capela
Less than four years ago, Clint Capela was spending extended stints in the G League. This summer, he agreed to a $90 million deal. Capela should remain one of the League’s elite bigs for years to come.
Marc Gasol
One of the most skilled players in the League, not just at his position, Marc Gasol endured perhaps the most challenging season of his career last year. Will he ask for a change of scenery as he enters the final chapter of his career?
Jaylen Brown
With both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward out in the playoffs, Jaylen Brown averaged 18.0 ppg as the Celtics came just a game short of reaching the Finals. An excellent slasher capable of spacing the floor and locking down on defense, Brown is an integral part of Boston’s future.